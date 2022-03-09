Chatham Lodging Trust acquires Beachside Hilton Garden Inn for $31M
Mar. 09, 2022 7:19 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) acquired the beachside 111-room Hilton Garden Inn Destin Miramar Beach, Fla., in an off-market transaction for $31M, or ~$279K/room.
- The acquisition should generate an estimated stabilized NOI yield of 8.0% to 8.5%.
- "This hotel will generate strong cash flow from the outset, represent our third youngest hotel and generate a 2022 RevPAR premium of ~50% over our current portfolio. Additionally, the hotel diversifies further Chatham's portfolio by adding a predominantly leisure hotel and also expands our presence in the Sunbelt, which we believe will continue to benefit from population growth," CEO and president Jeffrey H. Fisher commented.
- The purchase was funded using available cash and borrowings under its credit facility.
- The hotel will be managed by Island Hospitality Management, which is owned by Fisher.