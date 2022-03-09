The Department of Justice has been asked by bipartisan members of the House Judiciary Committee to start a criminal probe of Amazon for potential obstruction of Congress, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

A letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of refusing to provide information that lawmakers asked for as part of an investigation by an Antitrust Subcommittee delving into the competitive practices of the tech giant. "Amazon repeatedly endeavored to thwart the Committee’s efforts to uncover the truth about Amazon’s business practices," read part of the letter.

Amazon is part of an extensive antitrust investigation that also involves Apple, Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

Amazon (AMZN) has not issued a statement about the potential probe.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) rose 1.84% in premarket action to $2,770.26.

