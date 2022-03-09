NovaBay stock rises 14% on launch of HA Serum
Mar. 09, 2022 7:25 AM ETNovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) launched Moisture Recovery HA Serum as the newest expansion to its Calm Cool + Corrected product line.
- The company said Moisture Recovery HA Serum is a formulation of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Dragon Fruit and water-binding cactus botanicals to restore parched skin and facilitate deeper penetration of other skincare-healing products.
- “Our new Moisture Recovery HA Serum is bursting with water-storing properties to help repair even the most challenged skin," said NovaBay’s Chief Product Officer Audrey Kunin.
- NBY +13.97% premarket to $0.32