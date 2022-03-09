NovaBay stock rises 14% on launch of HA Serum

Mar. 09, 2022 7:25 AM ETNovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Muslim woman scratching her hand skin; dry skin, allergic skin inflammation, body care, fungus inflammation, dermatology disease, eczema, rash, skin care concept; young adult Islamic woman model

RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) launched Moisture Recovery HA Serum as the newest expansion to its Calm Cool + Corrected product line.
  • The company said Moisture Recovery HA Serum is a formulation of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Dragon Fruit and water-binding cactus botanicals to restore parched skin and facilitate deeper penetration of other skincare-healing products.
  • “Our new Moisture Recovery HA Serum is bursting with water-storing properties to help repair even the most challenged skin," said NovaBay’s Chief Product Officer Audrey Kunin.
  • NBY +13.97% premarket to $0.32
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.