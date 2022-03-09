ZIM Integrated Shipping Services declares $17.00 dividend
Mar. 09, 2022 8:47 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) declares $17.00/share dividend, bringing total annual dividend to $19.50. This includes $2.50/share dividend declared in November 2021.
- Forward yield 27.59% (based on annual dividend of $19.50).
- Payable April 4; for shareholders of record March 23; ex-div March 22.
- The company returned substantial capital to shareholders, highlighted by a full year dividend of $19.50 per share, reflective of 50% of our 2021 net income. In total, including the special dividend of $2.00 paid in September 2021, the company will return to shareholders approximately $2.6 billion or $21.50 per share since IPO, representing ~30% of current market cap and ~50% higher than IPO market cap.
- Dividend policy: The Company intends to distribute a dividend to shareholders on a quarterly basis at a rate of approximately 20% of the net income derived during such fiscal quarter with respect to the first three fiscal quarters of the year, while the cumulative annual dividend amount to be distributed by the Company (including the interim dividends paid during the first three fiscal quarters of the year) will total 30-50% of the annual net income.