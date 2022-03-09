South Africa's Solidarity labor union will file a legal challenge to a move by Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to lock out its members, Reuters reports, while other unions are set to start a strike over wages at the company's gold mines; SBSW -4% pre-market.

The NUM and AMCU unions have called for a strike to begin Wednesday evening, but Solidarity broke ranks last week and accepted Sibanye's final offer of a 5% annual pay hike.

Solidarity now says its members were informed they would be barred from the workplace, despite the union having accepted Sibanye's wage offer.

Sibanye's Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix gold mines in South Africa, which employ 31K workers, produced 892K oz last year, up 10% Y/Y.

The strike is likely to disrupt operations at Sibanye's gold mines at a time when the yellow metal's price has rallied well past $2,000/oz.