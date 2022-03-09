AbbVie settles Humira patent dispute with Alvotech
Mar. 09, 2022 7:33 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), TEVA, OACBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has entered into an agreement with Alvotech Holdings to resolve the U.S. patent and trade secret disputes related to the company’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis therapy Humira (adalimumab).
- Per the terms announced on Wednesday, Alvotech has obtained the non-exclusive rights to market its high-concentration, biosimilar candidate for Humira called AVT02 in the U.S. with a license entry date on July 01, 2023.
- “We aim to be the first interchangeable, high-concentration biosimilar to this critical treatment,” noted Robert Wessman, Founder, and Chairman of Alvotech.
- Currently, the company’s Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for ATV02 (100 mg/mL) is under the review of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Alvotech has partnered with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to market AVT02 in the U.S. Currently, Teva (TEVA) has added ~2% in the pre-market, while AbbVie (ABBV) is trading flat.
- Generating $20.7B worth of sales, Humira made up ~37% of AbbVie’s (ABBV) net revenue in 2021.
- In December, SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) agreed to take Alvotech public in a transaction expected to close in H1 2022.