Campbell Soup leans on pricing to offset labor, supply challenges

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) tracked slightly higher after beating Q4 EPS expectations by a penny and issuing calming guidance.

Organic sales fell 2% during the quarter. Pricing and sales allowances and lower promotional spending had a favorable impact on sales but was more than offset by a decrease in volume and mix as the company continued to navigate industry-wide labor and supply challenges.

The food giant said demand for Campbell products remained strong with consumption up 1% compared to prior year and up 9% on a two-year basis. Pricing and sales allowances and lower promotional spending had a favorable 5% and 1% impact on net sales, respectively. However, the strong pricing was more than offset by an 8% decrease in volume and mix as the company continued to navigate industry-wide labor and supply challenges

Looking ahead, CPB said it expected continued strong consumer demand, as well as steady supply recovery and improved labor availability and service levels. Inflation mitigation efforts including recent pricing actions fully reflected in market. CPB will be lapping easier comparisons from a year ago. Campbell Soup (CPB) maintained prior guidance for full-year EPS of $2.72 to $2.75 vs. $2.79 consensus.

Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) rose 0.71% in premarket action after falling 7.07% on Tuesday. CPB trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.