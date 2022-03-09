Mortgage applications jump 8.5% amid drop in mortgage rates

Mar. 09, 2022 7:35 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: 8.5% vs. -0.7%
  • The jump was amid mortgage rates dropping for the first time in three months as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine.
  • Purchase Index: +9% vs. -2%
  • Refinance Index: +9% vs. 1%
  • 30-year mortgage rate at 4.09% vs. 4.15%
  • The average loan size remained close to record highs, with higher-balance loan applications continuing to dominate growth.
  • "Looking ahead, the potential for higher inflation amidst disruptions in oil and other commodity flows will likely lead to a period of volatility in rates as these effects work against each other," MBA economist Joel Kan commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.