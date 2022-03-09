Mortgage applications jump 8.5% amid drop in mortgage rates
Mar. 09, 2022 7:35 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: 8.5% vs. -0.7%
- The jump was amid mortgage rates dropping for the first time in three months as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine.
- Purchase Index: +9% vs. -2%
- Refinance Index: +9% vs. 1%
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.09% vs. 4.15%
- The average loan size remained close to record highs, with higher-balance loan applications continuing to dominate growth.
- "Looking ahead, the potential for higher inflation amidst disruptions in oil and other commodity flows will likely lead to a period of volatility in rates as these effects work against each other," MBA economist Joel Kan commented.