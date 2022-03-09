ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock gains on Q4 earnings topper
Mar. 09, 2022
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) +8% premarket on Q4 beat with revenue growth of 155% Y/Y and net income growth of 366% Y/Y.
- Revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting an increase in freight rates as well as carried volume.
- During the quarter, the company carried volume of 858K TEUs, +7% Y/Y.
- Average freight rate per TEU in quarter was $3,630, +139% Y/Y.
- The company saw a record growth in Adjusted EBITDA margin rate to 68.1% vs. 39% year ago.
- Including special dividend paid in September 2021, the company will return to shareholders approximately $2.6B or $21.50 per share since IPO, which represents approximately 30% of current market cap and, incredibly, approximately 50% higher than IPO market cap.
- For FY2022, the company sees Adjusted EBITDA between $7.1B and $7.5B and Adjusted EBIT of between $5.6B to $6B.
- CEO comment: "Today, ZIM is commercially and operationally stronger than ever making us more optimistic about our future than ever before. We are excited to carry the exceptional momentum of 2021 forward into 2022, and well beyond. Notably, we are seizing the opportunity to be at the forefront of carbon intensity reduction among global liners, with 28 eco-friendly LNG dual-fuel container vessels due to be delivered to us between 2023 and 2024, which could account for 40% of our operated capacity. Our strategy to predominantly charter in vessels provides us a unique advantage, as we can easily transition our operating capacity without a legacy fleet to replace. Complementing our ESG objectives, we continue to invest in digital initiatives and disruptive technologies and further strengthen our commercial prospects to drive long-term profitable growth, while maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation to maximize value for all of ZIM's stakeholders."
- J Mintzmyer, who has been covering the stock closely since its IPO in 2021 at his Value Investor's Edge service says: "$ZIM posted very strong Q4 earnings, which came ahead of our expectations at Value Investor’s Edge (expected EPS of $12-$14). The dividend of $17.00 blew out our projected payout range of $10.00-$14.00. $ZIM is guiding for 2022 to be even stronger than 2021- it is possible that $ZIM could post $40-$50/sh in EPS during 2022."
- Over the period of one year, stock has outperformed the broader market index: