VaporBrands acquires E-Cite Motors in shift towards EV market
Mar. 09, 2022 7:47 AM ETVaporBrands International, Inc. (VAPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- VaporBrands International (OTCPK:VAPR) has acquired electric vehicle (EV) maker E-Cite Motors as part of its shift towards the EV market.
- The company has ceased all activities related to vaping and CBD to pursue opportunities in the EV space and will focus on continuing to develop E-Cites' offerings of turnkey road legal vehicles.
- VaporBrands will change its name to align better with its new business after receiving shareholder and regulatory approval. E-Cite is operating in a market for EVs that do not require safety or other costly certifications of a traditional automaker, speeding up the timeline to develop and deliver a production vehicle.
- E-Cite plans to deliver its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year, less than 12 months since inception. Its vehicles qualify under the Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, which established a program allowing low-volume automakers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually.