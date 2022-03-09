EyePoint Pharmaceuticals signs loan agreement for $45M with Silicon Valley Bank

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) entered into a loan agreement providing for senior secured credit facilities in the amount of $45M with Silicon Valley Bank to replace its existing credit facility with CRG Servicing.
  • Under agreement terms, a $30M term loan facility and an asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $15M will be utilized to replace the existing ~$40.5M of obligations under the existing CRG credit facility.
  • The new facility represents a significant improvement in economic terms and reduces the loan interest rate from 12.5% to a blended rate of ~5%, resulting in an estimated $2.8M of annualized interest savings.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $211.6M in cash and investments, including $230M+ in proceeds from two successful follow-on equity offerings during 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.