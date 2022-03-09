Village Farms' Pure Sunfarms gets nod to export medical cannabis products in EU
Mar. 09, 2022 7:50 AM ETVillage Farms International, Inc. (VFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Village Farms International's (NASDAQ:VFF) subsidiary Pure Sunfarms has secured EU GMP certification from the government to Germany for its Delta 3 cannabis production facility located in Delta, British Columbia.
- That allows Pure Sunfarms to export its EU GMP-certified medical cannabis to importers and distributors in international markets that require EU GMP certification.
- "Our ability to now export our cannabis products to the EU and other international markets that require EU GMP certification provides an incremental revenue stream in addition to the strong growth that we continue to expect in Canada in 2022 and beyond," said Village Farms President and CEO Michael DeGiglio.
- First shipment is targeted for Q3 2022.
- VFF stock is up 4% in premarket trading.
- Earlier: Village Farms GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.02, revenue of $72.81M beats by $3.87M