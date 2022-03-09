Sunshine Biopharma more than triples on rising volume

Mar. 09, 2022 7:51 AM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM), a development-stage biotech company focused on anti-cancer and anti-viral therapies, have added ~255% in the pre-market Wednesday on above-average volume.
  • About 4.1M shares of the nano-cap stock have changed hands in early trading so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~109.4K shares. The company’s public float is approximately 3.5M shares.
  • Last month, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) announced the uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective Feb. 15. The disclosure coincided with the pricing of its underwritten public offering that was expected to raise $8M in gross proceeds.
  • In January, Sunshine Biopharma said it planned to seek U.S. regulatory authorization to conduct clinical trials for its SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitors, which it said could be an oral therapy for COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.