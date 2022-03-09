Sunshine Biopharma more than triples on rising volume
Mar. 09, 2022 7:51 AM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM), a development-stage biotech company focused on anti-cancer and anti-viral therapies, have added ~255% in the pre-market Wednesday on above-average volume.
- About 4.1M shares of the nano-cap stock have changed hands in early trading so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~109.4K shares. The company’s public float is approximately 3.5M shares.
- Last month, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) announced the uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective Feb. 15. The disclosure coincided with the pricing of its underwritten public offering that was expected to raise $8M in gross proceeds.
- In January, Sunshine Biopharma said it planned to seek U.S. regulatory authorization to conduct clinical trials for its SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitors, which it said could be an oral therapy for COVID-19.