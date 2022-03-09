CSII announces enrollment in trial of Everolimus Drug-Coated Balloon for artery disease
Mar. 09, 2022 7:54 AM ETCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) said enrollment has begun in a first in-human trial of peripheral everolimus drug-coated balloon (DCB) being developed by Chansu Vascular Technologies.
- The company said DCBs are a widely accepted percutaneous interventional treatment option for femoro-popliteal lesions in patients with peripheral artery disease. Everolimus, the active drug in Chansu DCB formulation, acts as agent to reduce tissue growth and associated restenosis.
- Peripheral arterial disease in the legs or lower extremities is the narrowing or blockage of the vessels which carry blood from the heart to the legs.
- Chansu intends to enroll 75 patients at a minimum of four sites in France and Germany to support an IDE submission to the FDA and a subsequent U.S. pivotal clinical study.
- Under the terms of agreements signed with Chansu, CSII is providing milestone-based financing to Chansu for the development of coronary and peripheral DCBs.
- Under an acquisition option agreement, upon Chansu's completion of key milestones in the development program, CSII will have exclusive rights and obligations to acquire Chansu, subject to conditions.