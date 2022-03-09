Kontoor Brands reaffirms 2022 outlook, provides 1H22 outlook and Europe business update

  • Ahead of its participation at the UBS Consumer Conference, Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) reaffirmed its 2022 outlook provided in Q4 earnings.
  • 2022 revenue is expected to be ~$2.7B; up high single digits versus FY 2021 vs. $2.63B consensus and EPS is seen in the range of $4.65 to $4.75 vs. $4.56 consensus.
  • 1H22 revenue is expected to increase at a low teens rate compared to last year.
  • For 1Q22, revenue is expected to be in the range of $650 to $660M or flat to up low-single digits compared to last year; GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.25; 2Q22 revenue is expected to be in the range of $640 to $650M (+30-32% Y/Y).
  • The company does not maintain direct or owned business within Russia or Ukraine; a small number of third-party distributors and licensees operate in these countries; this business is not material to Kontoor's European revenue and is de-minimis to total Kontoor revenue.
  • Its International business represents ~25% of total Kontoor revenue; revenue in Europe is concentrated in developed markets such as France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Scandinavia, Spain and U.K.
