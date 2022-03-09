Anglo American's De Beers diamond sales hit $650M in latest sales cycle

Mar. 09, 2022 7:57 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)NGLOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Rough diamond, precious stone in mines. Concept of mining and extraction of rare ores.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) De Beers diamond mining subsidiary reports rough-diamond sales rose 18% in 2022's second sales cycle compared with the second cycle a year ago, helped by positive consumer sentiment.

De Beers sold $650M of diamonds in the sales cycle compared with $550M in the second cycle of 2021 and $660M in this year's first cycle.

CEO Bruce Cleaver said the cycle saw continuing demand strength, underpinned by sustained positive consumer sentiment.

Anglo American recently reported record full-year earnings, as high commodity prices lifted profits to more than double the previous year.

