Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) De Beers diamond mining subsidiary reports rough-diamond sales rose 18% in 2022's second sales cycle compared with the second cycle a year ago, helped by positive consumer sentiment.

De Beers sold $650M of diamonds in the sales cycle compared with $550M in the second cycle of 2021 and $660M in this year's first cycle.

CEO Bruce Cleaver said the cycle saw continuing demand strength, underpinned by sustained positive consumer sentiment.

Anglo American recently reported record full-year earnings, as high commodity prices lifted profits to more than double the previous year.