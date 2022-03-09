Endo price cut at Citi on lower revenue estimate, opioid litigation estimate
Mar. 09, 2022 8:04 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- While maintaining a buy rating, Citi has cut its price target on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to $6 from $11 (~165% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Navann Ty said that after a follow-up meeting with the company, the firm is lowering its 2022 revenue estimate by 5% and EPS by 17%.
- He is also increasing his opioid litigation estimate to $1.3B.
- "Absent a broad-based settlement, we expect (ENDP) stock to be range bound in the short term, unless expectations regarding Vasostrict generic competition change materially," Ty wrote.
- Ty noted that eight companies have filed applications with the FDA to sell a generic vasopressin since 2018.
