Vera Bradley Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.09, revenue of $149.57M misses by $5.86M
Mar. 09, 2022 8:05 AM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vera Bradley press release (NASDAQ:VRA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $149.57M (+5.1% Y/Y) misses by $5.86M.
- Outlook FY23: For Fiscal 2023, the Company’s expectations are as follows:
- Consolidated net revenues of $555 to $575 million vs consensus of $583.63M Net revenues totaled $540.5 million in Fiscal 2022. Year-over-year Vera Bradley revenues are expected to grow in the low-to mid-single digit range, and Pura Vida revenues are expected to be flat to up by low-single digits.
- Free cash flow of between $35 and $45 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year.
- A consolidated gross profit percentage of 54.5% to 55.0% compared to 53.3% in Fiscal 2022. The year-over-year increase is primarily related to retail price increases, partially offset by incremental inbound and outbound freight costs. No GSP benefit is included in gross margin guidance.
- Consolidated SG&A expense of $273 to $281 million compared to $258.8 million in Fiscal 2022. The expected SG&A increase is primarily related to inflationary increases in payroll and marketing as well as general variable increases associated with higher sales expectations.
- Consolidated operating income of $29.5 to $35.5 million compared to $30.1 million in Fiscal 2022.
- Consolidated diluted EPS of $0.57 to $0.67 vs consensus of $0.75 based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 33.3 million and an effective tax rate of between 23.0% and 24.0%. Diluted EPS totaled $0.57 last year.
- Net capital spending of approximately $10 to $12 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year, reflecting investments associated with new Vera Bradley factory and Pura Vida store locations and technology and logistics enhancements.