Foot Locker is cut at Argus due to Nike sales loss

Closed branch of American sportswear and footwear retail company Foot Locker during Covid-19 lockdown in Königstraße. Text: Number of customers in shop is limited.

Timon Schneider/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Argus dropped its rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold from Buy due largely to the impact of Nike's decision to limit high-demand products in the company's stores.

Analyst Kristina Ruggeri: "We are concerned about the reduction in Nike sales and the potential impact of Nike's decision on other FL vendors. Management has projected a sharp decline in FY23 non-GAAP EPS to $4.25-4.60, down 43% from FY22 at the midpoint of the range."

Foot Locker (FL) is said to be fairly valued given the company's near-term challenges.

Ruggeri and team said they would consider returning Foot Locker to its Buy list on signs that the company is overcoming the reduction in Nike sales and succeeding with the new business strategy.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Foot Locker (FL): 5 Buy-equivalent ratings, 11 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 5 Sell-equivalent ratings.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) rose 1.40% premarket to $30.37 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.36 to $66.71.

