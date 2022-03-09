Kontrol Technologies receives $9.7M in HVAC and Automation project

Mar. 09, 2022 8:12 AM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF), through its wholly owned subsidiary Global HVAC and Automation, nabbed a $9.7M HVAC and Automation project, for a new high rise building in the Greater Toronto Area.
  • A binding LOI has been signed and a contract is in process of being drafted, with completion of that contract expected to take place in 2Q22.
  • The project is expected to commence in 3Q22, with estimated completion in Q4 of 2023.
  • The customer for the project is a leading Canadian developer in the multi-family high rise sector with a significant number of projects in various stages of development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.