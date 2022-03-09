Kontrol Technologies receives $9.7M in HVAC and Automation project
Mar. 09, 2022 8:12 AM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF), through its wholly owned subsidiary Global HVAC and Automation, nabbed a $9.7M HVAC and Automation project, for a new high rise building in the Greater Toronto Area.
- A binding LOI has been signed and a contract is in process of being drafted, with completion of that contract expected to take place in 2Q22.
- The project is expected to commence in 3Q22, with estimated completion in Q4 of 2023.
- The customer for the project is a leading Canadian developer in the multi-family high rise sector with a significant number of projects in various stages of development.