Freeline begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of FLT180a to treat hemophilia B

Mar. 09, 2022

  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) said the first patient was dosed in its phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial of FLT180a to treat hemophilia B, a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in the clotting factor IX protein.
  • The company said FLT180a uses a proprietary adeno-associated virus vector capsid (AAVS3) to deliver the functioning gene of a variant of human factor IX and restore normal blood clot formation.
  • Freeline (FRLN) expects to report initial safety and biomarker data from the first dose cohort of the B-LIEVE trial in H1 2022. The company expects to begin start-up activities for a phase 3 trial in the H1 2023.
  • “We are optimistic that the combination of a low dose (7.7e11 vg/kg) of our high-expression AAVS3 capsid with a short prophylactic immune management regimen can get and keep hemophilia B patients in the normal range of Factor IX expression," said Freeline Chief Medical Officer Pamela Foulds.
