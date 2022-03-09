Freeline begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of FLT180a to treat hemophilia B
Mar. 09, 2022 8:20 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) said the first patient was dosed in its phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial of FLT180a to treat hemophilia B, a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in the clotting factor IX protein.
- The company said FLT180a uses a proprietary adeno-associated virus vector capsid (AAVS3) to deliver the functioning gene of a variant of human factor IX and restore normal blood clot formation.
- Freeline (FRLN) expects to report initial safety and biomarker data from the first dose cohort of the B-LIEVE trial in H1 2022. The company expects to begin start-up activities for a phase 3 trial in the H1 2023.
- “We are optimistic that the combination of a low dose (7.7e11 vg/kg) of our high-expression AAVS3 capsid with a short prophylactic immune management regimen can get and keep hemophilia B patients in the normal range of Factor IX expression," said Freeline Chief Medical Officer Pamela Foulds.
- FRLN +3.92% pre-market to $1.06