CurrencyWorks: Lionsgate's production firm acquires rights for world's first NFT movie "Zero Contact"

Mar. 09, 2022 8:20 AM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), CWRK, LGF.BBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

"Transformers: The Last Knight" US Premiere

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images Entertainment

  • CurrencyWorks (OTCQB:CWRK) stated Wednesday that Lionsgate's (NYSE:LGF.A) Grindstone Entertainment Group has acquired distributions rights to Zero Contact in the U.S.
  • It comes after the movie's NFT release on VUELE, which is CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films in joint venture with film maker Enderby Entertainment.
  • Zero Contact becomes the world's first feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT starring Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins. In September, VUELE sold the first 11 Zero Contact NFTs, which grossed more than $100K.
  • The film is shot by Enderby Entertainment using video conferencing software during the COVID-19 pandemic as to what the title states.
  • Lionsgate company said the movie will go to wide distribution throughout the U.S. in May.
