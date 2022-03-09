Leidos wins seven-year NIAID contract

Mar. 09, 2022 8:23 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has won a seven-year IDIQ contract to support the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
  • The multi-award contract is valued up to ~$545M across all task areas to be engaged on this program.
  • As part of the contract, Leidos will provide a suite of biomedical, preclinical and development capabilities and capacity to the NIAID.
  • This project will be funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the NIAID, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93021D00030.
 
