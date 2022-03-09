Natera plunges on new short call from Hindenburg Research
Mar. 09, 2022 8:24 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) dropped 20% in premarket trading after Hindenburg Research released a new short report on the prenatal testing company.
- Hindenburg alleges that Natera's revenue growth has been "fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices." The short report notes the company is still "starkly unprofitable."
- Natera (NTRA) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Natera short interest is 6%.
- Last month, Natera reported Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.48 missed by $0.18, revenue of $173M beat by $4.19M.
- Natera is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 8:40am.