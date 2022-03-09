S&P Global suspends operations in Russia, joining long list of others
Mar. 09, 2022 8:28 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)MCO, PVH, KOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Add S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to the list of companies suspending their commercial operations in Russia as a result of the country's invasion in Ukraine.
- "As a provider of independent news, research, benchmarks, and analytics, S&P Global (SPGI) will continue to play our essential role in global markets by providing critical information on Russian markets for our customers to make important decisions," the company said in a statement.
- It also said that it would provide its people in Russia "with the necessary support."
- Last week, CNN, the BBC, and Bloomberg, among others, halted newsgathering in Russia after the country changed its law punishing anyone spreading "false information" about the Ukraine invasion with up to 15 years in prison. That law could make it a crime to refer to the conflict as a "war."
- On Monday, S&P (SPGI) rival Moody's (NYSE:MCO) suspended its commercial operations in Russia