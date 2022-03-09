Baker Hughes wins additional turbomachinery order for Louisiana LNG project

Mar. 09, 2022 8:25 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Gas storage tanks at sunset.

Iurii Garmash/iStock via Getty Images

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) says it was awarded a "major" contract and granted notice to proceed by Venture Global LNG to provide a liquefied natural gas system for Phase 1 of the Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana.

The order builds on a Q4 2021 award for Baker Hughes to provide power generation and electrical distribution equipment for the comprehensive power island system of the Plaquemines LNG project.

The contract is part of a master equipment supply agreement between Venture Global LNG and Baker Hughes for 70M tons/year of production capacity; first equipment deliveries for Plaquemines LNG are expected to begin in H1 2023.

Oilfield services stocks have been hitting multiyear highs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

