Berkeley Lights hires new CEO; announces CFO transition
Mar. 09, 2022 8:30 AM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) has appointed Siddhartha Kadia as its new CEO, replacing Eric Hobbs who will transition to the role of President for the Antibody Therapeutics business.
- Most recently, Kadia served as President and CEO of scientific services company, EAG Laboratories. He will remain a member of the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors.
- Berkeley Lights also announced CFO transition, with Kurt Wood will leaving the company to pursue his interest in a role outside of the biotech industry. Wood will continue as CFO until April 1, 2022 and stay on in an advisory capacity through April 30, 2022. BLI will begin a search for a new CFO.