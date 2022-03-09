Berkeley Lights hires new CEO; announces CFO transition

Mar. 09, 2022 8:30 AM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) has appointed Siddhartha Kadia as its new CEO, replacing Eric Hobbs who will transition to the role of President for the Antibody Therapeutics business.
  • Most recently, Kadia served as President and CEO of scientific services company, EAG Laboratories. He will remain a member of the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors.
  • Berkeley Lights also announced CFO transition, with Kurt Wood will leaving the company to pursue his interest in a role outside of the biotech industry. Wood will continue as CFO until April 1, 2022 and stay on in an advisory capacity through April 30, 2022. BLI will begin a search for a new CFO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.