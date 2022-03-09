AST SpaceMobile rockets higher after announcing multi-launch agreement with SpaceX

  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX (SPACE).
  • In addition to the planned summer launch of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite, the agreement covers the launch of the first BlueBird satellite and provides a framework for future launches.
  • The BW3 satellite is slated to launch from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9 vehicle. The satellite is designed to communicate directly with cell phones via 3GPP standard frequencies. The BlueBird satellites are designed to be compatible with the Falcon 9 vehicle, as well as other existing and planned industry launch vehicles.
  • AST SpaceMobile CEO Abel Avellan said the summer launch of BlueWalker 3 will complete the development phase for the company. "We have also been industrializing our technology and preparing for the launch of the BlueBird satellites, with this agreement as a key step," he added.
  • Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 17.93% in premarket trading to $7.96 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.84 to $15.48.
