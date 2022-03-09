Real Brands expands into EU market with Karanten distribution partnership

Mar. 09, 2022 8:44 AM ETRLBDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Real Brands (OTCPK:RLBD) entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Karanten of Budapest, Hungary.
  • Karanten's initial product launch will feature RLBD's WA line of CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals.
  • Karanten will be one of the first to carry RLBD's new PHAZE Sports line.
  • "This strategic partnership marks the first expansion of our brands into the EU market, and we anticipate it will enhance profit margins," said Real Brands CEO Thom Kidrin.
  • "Shortly after our rollout of RLBD's WA line of cosmetics and topicals, we plan to expand with the PHAZE line of sports wellness products in Q2," said Tamas Doffek, co-founder, Karanten.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.