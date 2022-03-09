Real Brands expands into EU market with Karanten distribution partnership
Mar. 09, 2022 8:44 AM ETRLBDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Real Brands (OTCPK:RLBD) entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Karanten of Budapest, Hungary.
- Karanten's initial product launch will feature RLBD's WA line of CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals.
- Karanten will be one of the first to carry RLBD's new PHAZE Sports line.
- "This strategic partnership marks the first expansion of our brands into the EU market, and we anticipate it will enhance profit margins," said Real Brands CEO Thom Kidrin.
- "Shortly after our rollout of RLBD's WA line of cosmetics and topicals, we plan to expand with the PHAZE line of sports wellness products in Q2," said Tamas Doffek, co-founder, Karanten.