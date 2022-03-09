Nektar Therapeutics upgraded at Oppenheimer based on favorable risk/reward

Mar. 09, 2022 8:52 AM ETNektar Therapeutics (NKTR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Oppenheimer has upgraded Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to outperform from perform given that the stock's current risk/reward ratio is favorable.
  • Shares are 5% higher in premarket trading.
  • The firm also maintained its $21 price target (103% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Jay Olson said the company's recent performance reflects low confidence that an upcoming phase 3 data readout for bempegaldesleukin in melanoma.
  • "We believe, with the share price at ~$10, a negative top-line readout from the Ph3 melanoma study may drag the share price down to $6-7, but a positive readout may drive shares up to the high-teens or more," he wrote.
