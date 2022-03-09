P3 Health Partners sees 46% growth in revenue, initiates guidance: Q4 Prelim Report
Mar. 09, 2022 8:49 AM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) reported Wednesday 46% Y/Y growth in fourth quarter's revenue to $183M as per the preliminary estimates.
- This will take full-year's revenue to $642M (+32% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter is expected to range between $35-$30M, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $30M in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss per member per month expected to range between $120 and $115.
- Net Loss expected to range between ~$90M and $95M, compared to a net loss of $14.2M a year ago.
- At-risk Medicare Advantage members at Dec. 31, 2021, increased approximately 32% to 67,000.
- 2022 Guidance: The Company expects full year 2022 revenue between $950 million and $1.0 billion, representing a 48% to 56% increase over the prior year.
- At-risk Medicare Advantage members are expected to range between between 90,000 and 95,000, at Dec. 31, 2022, representing a 34% to 42% increase over the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss to range between $80-$50M.
- To track back its listing through $2.3B SPAC merger deal, look here.