Eos Energy (NASDAQ:EOSE) +17.1% pre-market after saying it entered into a master supply agreement with Bridgelink Commodities for proposed storage projects across Texas.

Eos says Bridgelink has committed to purchase 240 MWh of energy storage capacity, accompanied by an option to purchase long-term maintenance support, with an additional option to expand to a total of 500 MWh over three years, for a total order value of as much as $150M.

The company says the partnership lifts its backlog to more than $200M and approaching 1 GWh.

Bridgelink, which has more than 8 GW of renewable generation projects in development, will use Eos technology to support energy curtailment recapture.

The order follows recent news that Eos will expand its Pittsburgh manufacturing facility to more than triple production.