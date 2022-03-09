FIGS stock soars 13% after Q4 earnings beat; puts FY22 revenue outlook above estimates
Mar. 09, 2022 8:56 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock rose pre-market following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
- Q4 revenues grew 42.7% Y/Y to $128.7M.
- Gross margin decreased 110 basis points Y/Y to 69.9%. Q4 adjusted net income was $18.6M.
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $31.9M, an increase of $10.5M Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.8%, an increase of 110 basis points Y/Y.
- Full Year 2021:
- Net revenues grew 59.5% Y/Y to $419.6M. Gross margin decreased 50 basis points Y/Y to 71.8%.
- Full year 2021, adjusted EPS declined to $0.31, compared to $0.30 in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $105.2M, an increase of $36.1M Y/Y.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, active customers increased 46% to 1.9M. Net revenues per active customer was $224, an increase of 11% Y/Y.
- Outlook 2022:
- The company expects net revenues to be between $550M and $560M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $547.64M.
- FIGS expect Gross Margin to be 70%+; while Adjusted EBITDA Margin is anticipated to be 20%+.
- FIGS +13.25% premarket to $15.90