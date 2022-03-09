Lakeshore Acquisition II prices $60M IPO, trading starts today
Mar. 09, 2022 8:58 AM ETLakeshore Acquisition II Corp. - Units (LBBBU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBBU) priced its 6M units IPO at an offer price of $10/unit; each unit consists of one share, one-half of one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive 1/10 of one ordinary share.
- Each whole warrant will entitled the holder to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 900K additional units.
- The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global under the ticker symbol "LBBBU"; trading starts today.
- Offer is expected to close on Mar.11.