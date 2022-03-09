EU adds 14 Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks to sanctions list

The European Commission is broadening its sanctions on Russia and Belarus to include 14 Russian oligarchs and prominent businesspeople and Belarussian banks.

The new measures impose restrictions on 160 individuals. "These amendments create a closer alignment of EU sanctions regarding Russia and Belarus and will help to ensure even more effectively that Russian sanctions cannot be circumvented, including through Belarus," the commission said in a statement.

Specifically, the EU will prohibit Belarus banks Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus from the SWIFT global financial communications network. It also clarifies that cryptocurrency assets qualify as "transferable securities" and expands existing financial restrictions by mirroring the measures already in place regarding Russia sanctions.

The new measures also prohibit transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus related to the management of reserves or assets, and the provision of public financing for trade with and investment in Belarus. They also prohibit the listing and provision of services related to shares of Belarus state-owned entities on EU trading venues as of April 12.

The 14 Russian oligarchs and businesspeople added to the EU sanctions list are involved in key sectors of Russian Federation, including metallurgical, agricultural, pharmaceutical, telecom, and digital industries.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to 862 individuals and 53 entities.

On Feb. 24, the U.S. imposed additional sanctions on Russia. Then on Tuesday, Biden set to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, gas and coal

Earlier Wednesday, SA contributor Zoltan Ban sees increased odds of stagflation arising from sanctions against Russia