Philip Morris International suspends planned investment in Russia
Mar. 09, 2022 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced the suspension of its planned investments in the Russian Federation. The company's action will cover all new product launches and commercial, innovation and manufacturing investments.
- The tobacco giant has also activated plans to scale down its manufacturing operations in Russia amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and the evolving regulatory environment.
- Philip Morris said it will continue to monitor the war in Ukraine as it evolves.
- "Our immediate priority is the safety and security of our more than one thousand employees and their families in Ukraine. We have taken action to achieve three critical missions: helping to evacuate more than 800 people, to date, including from the most impacted areas; providing critical aid to employees who remain in Ukraine; and providing those who have left the country with logistical, medical, financial, and other practical support in neighboring countries. We are continuing to pay salaries to all our Ukrainian employees during this period."
- Last year, Russia accounted for almost 10% of PMI’s total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and around 6% of PMI’s total revenue. PMI opened its first representative office in Russia in 1992 and has more than 3,200 employees in the country.
- Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) are down 1.08% on year-to-date basis to trail the +7.4% gain for rival Altria but stand well ahead of the 12.3% decline for the S&P 500 Index.