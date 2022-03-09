Qualcomm raises dividend by 10% to $0.75

Mar. 09, 2022 9:08 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) declares $0.75/share quarterly dividend, 10.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.68.
  • This raise is effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 24, 2022.
  • Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. Given our long-term earnings growth expectations we provided at Investor Day, we remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases, and strong dividend growth with an annualized target of high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth."
  • Shares +3% premarket.
  • See QCOM Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
