Embraer reports impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis
Mar. 09, 2022 9:10 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has issued a notice to the market about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on its business and operations.
- The firm has suspended parts, maintenance, and technical support services for certain customers in compliance with sanctions imposed on Russia, Belarus, and certain parts of Ukraine.
- Regarding the availability of titanium in its supply chain, Embraer said that there is no immediate concern given its strong current inventory and existing contracts for the material with companies in other countries. Embraer will continue to monitor its supply chain and to seek alternative sources.
- Shares are trading +6.89% pre-market.