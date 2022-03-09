Papa John’s International suspends all corporate operations in Russia
Mar. 09, 2022 9:15 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has suspended all corporate operations in Russia.
- The company has stopped all operational, marketing and business support to, and engagement with, the Russian market, where all restaurants are owned by independent franchisees, and a master franchisee who controls operations and provides all supplies and ingredients for the restaurants through a supply chain that it owns and operates.
- The company does not own or operate any restaurants in Russia and is not currently receiving any royalties from the franchised stores in Russia.