MetLife's institutional asset management business originates $15.6B in private placement debt
Mar. 09, 2022 9:18 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife (NYSE:MET), announced it originated $15.6B in private placement debt and private structured credit across 247 transactions in 2021.
- This included $3B of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total private placement assets under management stood at $103.7B as of Dec.31, 2021.
- MIM's private placement origination for 2021 included $8.4B, $5.1B, and $2.1B in corporate, infrastructure, and structured credit transactions, respectively, and added 104 new credits to the portfolio.
- Corporate origination highlights included $2.8B in financing for U.K. and European issuers, $650M+ of investment into the Healthcare and Lifesciences sector.
- Infrastructure origination was led by $1B of investment in transportation-related projects and assets.
- MET shares trade 3.4% higher premarket.