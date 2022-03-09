C4 Therapeutics CFT8634 gets FDA orphan drug status for soft tissue sarcoma
Mar. 09, 2022 9:20 AM ETC4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to C4 Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CCCC) CFT8634 to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS).
- STS is a rare cancer that begins in the tissues — such as muscle, tendons, fat, lymph and blood vessels among others — which connects and surround other body structures.
- In December 2021, the FDA cleared C4T’s investigational new drug application for CFT8634 to proceed with a phase 1/2 trial in patients with synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null solid tumors.
- The company said the trial remains on track to begin dosing patients in H1 2022.
- The FDA’s grants the status to drugs that are intended to treat or prevent conditions that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain benefits, including up to seven years of market exclusivity in the U.S., if approved.