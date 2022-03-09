JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will provide core banking services, including cash management, payment solutions and merchants services, for payment technology company Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE).

Through its Payments business, J.P. Morgan (JPM) will provide payment gateway and acquiring services for businesses across multiple sectors where Paysafe (PSFE) offers specialized services and expertise.

Paysafe (PSFE) stock rises 4.3% in premarket trading; JPMorgan (JPM) gains 3.2%.

Among the solutions which J.P. Morgan (JPM) will provide are scheme payment settlements, handling of merchant payment flows, foreign exchange and multi-currency settlements, along with enhanced data insights and analysis. The services are designed to be scalable to support ongoing growth and expansion, the companies said.

"Appointing a lead core banking provider creates many synergies and efficiencies for the business, and J.P. Morgan is supporting us with robust and flexible banking infrastructure in order to strengthen our business within our key verticals and territories," said Paulette Rowe, CEO of Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions at Paysafe (PSFE).

J.P. Morgan's (JPM) Payments business combines corporate treasury services, trade finance, card and merchant services capabilities.

