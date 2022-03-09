TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it signed option agreements to sell a 10% stake in the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline partnership to indigenous communities along the pipeline's route.

TC says the equity option is in addition to 20 agreements Coastal GasLink has with indigenous groups along the route to provide opportunities for contracting and employment as well as other long-term benefits.

"For many of us, this marks the first time that our Nations have been included as owners in a major natural resource project that is crossing our territories," says Chief Corrina Leween of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, one of 16 First Nations that signed up for the equity stake in Coastal GasLink.

The 420-mile Coastal Gaslink pipeline project, which is being built to supply natural gas to the $40B LNG Canada facility currently under development in British Columbia, has been controversial; violence last month at a pipeline work site caused millions of dollars in damage.

TC Energy said during its Q3 earnings release that it expects costs for Coastal GasLink will increase "significantly" and completion will be delayed.