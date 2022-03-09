Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares plunged sharply on Wednesday, as investment firm Truist downgraded the New York City-based cloud software company on concerns of "increased uncertainty."

Analyst Naved Khan lowered the firm's rating on Yext (YEXT), which helps in online brand management, to hold from buy and slashed the price target to $6 from $17, noting key performing indicators showed an "unexpected slowdown" in the fourth-quarter and guidance for fiscal 2023 shows no near-term around.

"While we view C-level changes (both the CEO and CFO are new in their roles) positively, we also note that planned changes under new management (in go-to-market strategy, sales organization) carry execution risks and the timing for a meaningful and sustainable revival in growth is unclear," Khan wrote in a note to clients.

"While Yext’s positive [free cash flow] limits downside risk in our view, we opt to move to the sidelines given the recent business weakness and increased uncertainty."

Yext (YEXT) shares fell nearly 30% to $4.15 in premarket trading after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

In addition, Khan noted that the fiscal 2023 revenue outlook, in which sales are expected to be between $403.3 million and $407.3 million is "well below" the consensus estimate of $445 million, as are non-GAAP earnings per share estimates.

Khan also noted that customer retention fell to 99% in the fourth-quarter, down from 100% in the third-quarter, as it faced upselling challenges due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

"We expect retention to improve over time as the go-to-market and customer success motions are streamlined," Khan added.

In addition to the fourth-quarter miss, Yext (YEXT) said Chairman Michael Walrath will take over for longtime CEO and company founder, Howard Lerman, effective March 25th. Darryl Bond is also taking over for Steve Cakebread as the firm's Chief Financial Officer.

