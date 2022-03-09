Europe set to unconditionally clear Amazon's $8.5 billion MGM studio buy - Reuters
Mar. 09, 2022 9:23 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- European Union antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) for its acquisition of MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB), Reuters reports.
- That comes ahead of a March 15 deadline for a Phase I decision on the transaction.
- The European Commission held a "state of play" meeting on the deal just last week.
- Amazon is up 2.2% premarket amid some broad upward movement in S&P 500 stocks before the open.
- Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission has been taking a longer look at the $8.5 billion deal amid reports that its front office doesn't have the votes to move it either way.