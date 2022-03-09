Houghton Mifflin holder Engine Capital won't tender shares for sale to Veritas
Mar. 09, 2022 9:27 AM ETHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Activist investor and Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:HMHC) holder Engine Capital said it won't tender its shares for the education company's planned $21/share sale to Veritas. Engine Capital also plans to nominate directors to the board if the majority of holders don't tender into the offer.
- "We don’t oppose this transaction lightly and you should know that since Engine’s inception almost nine years ago, we have never opposed an announced transaction involving one of our portfolio companies," Engine Capital managing members Arnaud Ajdler and Brad Favreau wrote on in letter to HMHC board. "In this particular case, however, we feel compelled to publicly do so because of the egregiousness of this transaction."
- Engine Capital joins a list of at least three other HMHC shareholders who have come against the sale to Veritas, saying that it undervalues the company. Last month HMHC holder Breach Inlet said it's "extremely disappointed" by the company's decision to sell themselves to Veritas for a "paltry" $21/share.
- Engine Capital argues that the sales process and timing were "flawed" and that the $21/share offer "significantly undervalues" the company. The activist believes that an alternative plan could be a large Dutch tender offer for between $21 and $22 share and keep HMHC public under the current management team. Engine Capital said it has a 2.6% stake in HMHC.
- "This would be a superior outcome for shareholders who want liquidity now and those who believe the company’s stock is undervalued and want to continue owning the stock," Engine Capital wrote in the letter.
- Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Last month, HMH Holdings reported Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 missed by $0.02, revenue of $179M beat by $9.16M.