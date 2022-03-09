Altamira rises on regulatory nod to begin study for potential COVID-19 therapy
Mar. 09, 2022 9:29 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO), a development-stage pharma company, have risen ~12% in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing it received regulatory clearance to begin a clinical study for Bentrio targeting patients with COVID-19.
- Also known as AM-301, Bentrio is a nasal spray designed to protect against airborne viruses and allergens.
- The randomized clinical study COVAMID will initially involve 136 confirmed COVID-19 patients who will receive Bentrio, Placebo, or no treatment at a 2:1:1 ratio. The trial participants will be increased to 180 patients based on a blinded interim analysis.
- Altamira (CYTO) plans to immediately begin the trial in Bulgaria with further expansions to two additional countries subject to regulatory approval.
In January, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company announced the Malaysian regulatory approval for Bentrio.