Express jumps after earnings smasher on 43% comparable sales growth: Q4
Mar. 09, 2022 Express, Inc. (EXPR)
- Express (EXPR +4.4%) pops up after the company reported beat on both lines alongside initiating positive outlook in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $594.93M (+38.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $2.98M.
- Comparable sales increased 43% compared to 4Q20 and 4% compared to 4Q19. It includes comparable retail sales up 4% and comparable outlet sales rose 1% compared to 2019.
- Gross margin was 29.2%.
- "Comparable sales improved sequentially throughout the year, culminating in a positive 4% comp in the fourth quarter compared to 2019. We had a strong holiday season and our momentum has continued," noted CEO Tim Baxter.
- Operating income was $10.3M compared to a loss of $62.7M in 4Q20 and a loss of $189.9M in the 4Q19.
- For full year, net sales increased 55% to $1.87B from $1.21B in 2020, with consolidated comparable sales up 37%. Compared to 2019, consolidated comparable sales decreased by 2%.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.14.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Comparable sales to increase 25% - 30%
- Gross Margin rate to increase approximately 550 basis points, including approximately $7M of expenses related to mitigating supply chain challenges
- Net interest expense of $4M
- FY 2022 Guidance: Comparable sales to increase 7% - 9%
- Gross Margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points.
- Net interest expense of $13M
- Capital expenditures of $50 - $55M