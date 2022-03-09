Procure ETF Trust intends to bring a new thematic ETF to market called the Procure Disaster Recovery ETF (FEMA).

FEMA is designed to offer market participants exposure to companies engaged in the recovery from natural disasters, including businesses that service the aftermath of tropical storms, cyclones, hurricanes, wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and more.

More specifically, the ETF is intended to be a passively managed fund that tracks the performance of the Alerian Natural Disaster Recovery Index. FEMA also invests in stocks that support natural disasters, such as engineering and construction firms and stocks involving specialty industrial machinery, building materials, building products, industrial products, and waste management.

According to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission prospectus, the ETF will be comprised of small-cap, medium-cap, and large-cap organizations. Additionally, the ETF has not listed a formal expense ratio at this time but intends to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

While FEMA did not outline any direct holdings, investors can speculate the fund to include big box store names like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Also, generator, engineering, and water solution firms like Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Fluor (NYSE:FLR), and Xylem (NYSE:XYL) can be possibilities as well.

As thematic ETF investing continues to grow among investors, JPMorgan has raised concerns.