Yext (YEXT -24.8%) stock plunged to an all-time low of $4.30 after the company issued guidance that missed Street estimates along with its Q4 earnings report.

FY23 non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.19-0.17, much wider than consensus estimate of $0.09. Revenue is expected to be $403.3M-407.3M, well below consensus estimate of $444.71M.

Yext projects Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.08-0.07, wider than consensus estimate of $0.05. Revenue is expected to be $96.3M-$97.3M, below consensus estimate of $103.79M.

In a post-earnings call, chairman Michael Walrath noted that Q2 and Q4 were particularly impacted by COVID surges.

"We did not experience the sustained recovery in sales productivity that we expected last year and it showed in our bookings results, which impact revenue in FY23," he added.

Walrath said Yext is currently streamlining its go-to-market with a unified customer and product approach. "... we have seen fragmentation in our interactions with customers. This challenges our retention and upsell motions," he said.

Aligning customer-facing functions is expected to increase operational efficiency, decrease the number of teams working separately and reduce redundancies.

Walrath said Yext will take a more disciplined approach to investments, paying close attention to productivity and customer base metrics.

The company also named Walrath as CEO, among other leadership appointments.

Earlier in the day, investment firm Truist downgraded Yext to Hold from Buy and slashed its price target on concerns of "increased uncertainty".